More offerings from Lockdown: ‘A break from the outbreak’

CDN Digital’s WHAT’S UP! live interactive sessions dubbed “Lockdown: A break from the outbreak” continues with another week of exciting offerings.

Netizens were treated to art lessons, indoor workouts, and music sessions from local artists and celebrities in the first week that started on March 30, 2020.

Read: CDN Digital premieres new What’s Up series

The second week of Lockdown kicked off on Monday, April 6, with Hanz Velano’s Full Body Blast!

A fitness instructor at F45 Fitness, Velano shared his most effective workouts that can be done at home.

For Tuesday, April 7, sing along with Viva Artist Clark Mantilla as he renders us acoustic favorites in an afternoon jamming session.

Got some fur babies? Learn how to train them with basic tricks together with Philippine Dog Athletic Association Cebu Member Rondie Cortez on Wednesday morning, April 8.

Do something different with your children and use kitchen ingredients such as coffee to paint! Lets get some tricks from student-artist Rico Rivera on Thursday, April 9.

On Friday, April 10, groove with Tony Fonzy for an hour of listening party as he is set to reveal a surprise, which is the release of his latest single.

This Black Saturday, April 11, enjoy an acoustic session with singer Myles Ng.

And on Easter Sunday, April 12, let’s move to the beat and lose extra calories with our kids as Franz Osalla teaches child-friendly dance moves perfect for Sunday bondings with our kids.

Lockdown has prepared a lot more in store for everyone so better tune in and keep yourselves updated with the line-up of artists posted on CDN Digital’s Facebook page. /bmjo