Cebu City overtakes Quezon City with highest number of COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Sunday, May 10, 2020 has recorded a total of 1,571 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, overtaking Quezon City’s count.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) on Sunday logged 97 new cases, bringing the total from 1,474 to 1,571.

The COVID-19 count for Quezon City, meanwhile, stood at 1,558 after it reported 35 new cases for Sunday, the data from the Department of Health’s (DOH) online tracker showed.

The CHD also reported one new death due to COVID-19. This means the city’s death toll is now at 12.

Breakdown

Forty three of the 97 new COVID-19 patients are still from Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City. These are residents from Sitios Tinabangay, Puntod, and Alaska Proper.

Now with 601 documented COVID-19 cases, Barangay Mambaling is now considered as ‘the new hotspot’ in Cebu City, and also due to its population density.

Another 40 are recorded in Sitio Upper Bacayan in Barangay Bacayan. Bacayan is one of the hinterland villages of Cebu City that borders Barangays Talamban and San Jose.

Other new COVID-19 patients are found in Tres De Abril Street in Barangay Punta Princesa (5); Spolarium, Barangay Duljo Fatima (2); Barangay Pasil (2), and one each in Oppra, Barangay Kalunasan; T. Padilla Street, Barangay Day-as; Sitio Malipayon, Barangay Inayawan; Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 2; and in Sitio Garfield, Barangay Suba.

Pending Tests

The CHD also said that they had swabbed a total of at least 2,457 individuals for Sunday from Alaska Mambaling; the Cebu City Jail in Barangays Kalunasan; Lahug; and Tejero, and that they are now waiting for the complete results.

“Contact tracing teams will further verify and assess these identified patients. Close monitoring will be done and proper referral will be rendered,” the CHD said.

The continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City has been repeatedly attributed to the massive testing being conducted.

As of May 7, the city has conducted over 10, 376 tests. /dbs