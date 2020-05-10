Lapu-Lapu City reports 1st COVID-19 death
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, May 10, 2020, reported its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – related death as the city’s tally reaches 43.
The city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), in a text message sent to members of the media, confirmed that one of the city’s two new COVID-19 cases passed away.
The patient, they said, is a 63-year-old female from Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, who tested positive of COVID-19. However, she was admitted in state-run hospital in Cebu City but died on Sunday due to cardiac arrest, the message added.
The city’s 42nd patient is a 36-year-old resident also from Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, and is currently admitted in a private hospital within Lapu-Lapu City.
These developments bring Cebu’s COVID-19 deaths from 11 to 12. With over 1,600 COVID-19 cases, Cebu, however, has one of the country’s lowest case fatality rate (CFR).
Experts said low CFRs are signs that the pandemic is ‘being managed, and massive testing’ is done. /dbs
