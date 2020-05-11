Mandaue City to residents: You can volunteer to be tested

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The government of Mandaue City is urging those who want to volunteer to get tested in the rapid mass testings in respective barangays to come forward.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 10, 2020, that the city has already tested 4,811 individuals from 18 barangays (villages) from May 6-10. That is 63.6 percent of its target number of 7,629 individuals.

“If you want to volunteer for the rapid testing, but the schedule of your barangay has lapsed, you may coordinate with your BHERTs (Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams) to link with scheduled testing of barangays nearest you,” a post in its Facebook page read.

“If you want to volunteer to be tested, just proceed to the venue of the scheduled barangay for that day and provide the information needed. Our volunteers would be happy to include you in the rapid testing for the day,” it added.

As of May 9, 2020, Mandaue City has 109 total number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 cases with three recoveries and three deaths. /bmjo