Lapu helps PWD suffering from depression

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and the city government of Lapu-Lapu extended help to a person with disability (PWD) who allegedly suffered from depression after not being able to receive his cash assistance under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a Facebook post, Chan was seen visiting on Monday, May 11, 2020, Reymon Calvo, 26, who is a resident of Barangay Gun-ob.

“Si Reymon nagpahibaw nako nga niadtong Mayo 6 ug 7, adlaw sa hinatagay sa SAP, namasin ug naglaom siya nga maapil siya sa distribution tungod usa siya ka PWD,” said Chan.

(Reymon let me know that last May 6 and 7, the days when the SAP was being distributed, he was hoping that he would be included in the distribution since he was a PWD.)

The Special Amelioration Program (SAP) is a cash assistance program under the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Chan said when Calvo found out his name was not on the list, the former lineman of a private electric company suffered from depression.

“Tulo ka adlaw siyang wala makatulog ug nag-alindasa,” said Chan.

(He wasn’t able to sleep and was restless for three days.)

Chan and the city government extended help to the Calvo by giving him and his family enough money to get them by in the coming days. Chan also made sure that Calvo’s name will be included on the list of beneficiaries during the May 20 release of the mid-year bonus for Senior Citizens and PWDs.

CDN Digital was told by the Lapu-Lapu City Government that Calvo was living with his four-year-old child and his live-in partner.

Calvo was brought to Lapu-Lapu District Hospital yesterday to receive medical attention and was then transported to Tabuelan town northeastern Cebu on Tuesday, May 12, 2o2o, following his request to go home to his hometown, according to the Lapu-Lapu City government. /bmjo