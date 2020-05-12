Ambo intensifies into a tropical storm 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ambo has intensified into a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020, carrying winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 80 kph.

According to Pagasa’s 11 p.m. advisory, tropical cyclone wind signal number one may be raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern side of Northern Samar in the next 6 to 12 hours.

The center of Tropical Storm Ambo is still at sea, estimated at about 400 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

TS Ambo has moved faster at 20 kph as it tracks northward.

“Between tonight and tomorrow evening (May 13), the trough of TS Ambo will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas,” Pagasa said Tuesday evening.

TS Ambo is expected to further intensify as it continues to approach Eastern Samar and Bicol region, Pagasa said.

Ambo, the first typhoon to enter the country this year, has been given the international name “Vongfong,” which was contributed by Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). /bmjo