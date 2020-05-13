1 million Metro Manila residents seen to join ‘Balik Probinsya’

MANILA, Philippines — Some 1 million residents of Metro Manila are expected to move to other regions in the next six months under the government’s Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa program that aims to decongest the National Capital Region.

National Housing Authority general manager Marcelino Escalada made the projection as he noted a high interest in the newly launched program, which got 5,000 online enrollees in just four days.

The online application was only launched on Friday, noted Escadala, who heads the secretariat of the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Council.

“If this will be the figure, there will be exponential enrollees every now and then. Perhaps we can hit a figure in the next six months of 1 million residents of Metro Manila who would like to enroll,” he said at the televised Laging Handa briefing.

The program is voluntary, and those joining it must be willing and informed, he said.

Under the program, the government provides assistance, such as transportation and allowances, to those who would like to relocate to urban or rural areas in the region.

Interested parties may go to the nearest Balik Probinsya center or go to the website, where they would fill out an assessment form.

The program was launched amid the new coronavirus outbreak, which hit Metro Manila the hardest.

The assistance from the government would help beneficiaries of the program transition to their new life away from Metro Manila, said Escalada.

He also said that the national government would coordinate with the receiving local government units (LGUs) to help ensure their readiness for the possible influx of new residents.

The LGUs would be provided with institutional benefits and incentives as well, he added.

According to Escalada, Leyte, Camarines Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Pangasinan, Quirino and Marinduque have signified interest in joining the pilot program.

He said the government would decentralize economic opportunities and government operations to bring more people to the provinces.