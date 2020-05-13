PSG reminds public: Threaten the President and get arrested

MANILA, Philippines — After two men were arrested for offering bounties to anyone who could kill President Rodrigo Duterte, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Wednesday called on the public to not get involved in such threats against the Chief Executive.

PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante stressed that anyone can be arrested for threatening anybody, especially if the one being threatened is the country’s leader.

“I would just like to convey to the people not to be involved in any way of threatening the President or anybody especially with the use of the social media,” Durante said in a statement.

“Anybody could be held liable if he threatens to harm or kill a person, what more if the one that is threatened is the President of the Republic,” he added.

The Presidential Security chief issued the statement after a teacher and a construction worker were separately arrested for announcing on social media that they are offering rewards to anyone who could kill the President.

Durante said the PSG will be coordinating with law enforcement agencies to “monitor and apprehend those who are responsible for such acts.”

/MUF