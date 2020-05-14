Pagasa: Ambo to bring light to moderate rains to Cebu

MOALBOAL, CEBU — The weather bureau said rain is expected in some parts of Cebu as Typhoon Ambo makes its way through Eastern Visayas.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the center of Typhoon Ambo was estimated to be at 140 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, affecting areas in the Eastern and Northern Samar provinces.

Ambo has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds reaching 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Read: UPDATE: Ambo further intensifies; Signal no. 3 in parts of Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas

Angelica Orongan, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said light to moderate rain, especially in the northern part of Cebu, is expected to prevail on Thursday.

“Ang panahon nato kung i-compare nato for the past few days, mas bugnaw ang atong panahon kaysa mga niaging adlaw unya atung hangin kalmado lang, light to moderate rain,” she said.

(If we compare our weather for the past few days, it’s cooler than the previous days. Then, the wind [in Cebu] is just calm and we will experience light to moderate rain.)

Orongan added that scattered rainshowers will end once the typhoon leaves the Visayas, and that is expected to be on Friday, May 15. /bmjo