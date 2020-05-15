Cesafi to give aid to staff affected by COVID-19 crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ”The Cesafi announced on Friday, May 15, 2020, that it will provide food baskets to referees, officials, coaches and utility personnel as a way of helping them during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

According to a press release sent to CDN Digital today, May 15, the move was initiated by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. and approved by the Cesafi Board of Trustees on Thursday, May 14.

Due to the cancellation of the Cesafi’s 20th season, our Cesafi team of 495 persons, many of whom have been with us for the 20 years, find themselves in limbo with the extension of the ECQ to May 31. They have found themselves with no work to generate additional income for their needs, said Commissioner Tiukinhoy in the Cesafi statement.

Read more: Cesafi cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 threat

The beneficiaries will include 495 persons, from coaches, referees, officials, nurses, janitors, security guards, and even ticket personnel.

Tiukinhoy announced via video conference on May 1, 2020, that the 2020 season of the school-based multisporting event would be canceled due to threats of the COVID-19.

The commissioner said the Cesafi Board decided on Thursday, April 30, to cancel all sporting events primarily for the safety of the players, team officials, students, and the fans./dbs