Scenes from a parking lot fire at a mall in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire has damaged the fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, today, May 15, 2020.
Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.
“A fire incident happened in an isolated area at the 5th floor of SM City Cebu. Our Emergency Response Team, together with Bureau of Fire Protection has immediately declared fire out. The rest of the mall is not affected. An investigation is already ongoing,” said SM City Cebu management in a statement.
According to Fire Cebu City Fire Marshall Josephus Laburo, the fire began on the left side of the parking lot at 1:20 p.m.
It was raised to second alarm at 1:57 p.m. and was put out at 2:12 p.m.
Here are some scenes of the fire incident:
A fire has hit and damaged a fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu at past 1 p.m. today, May 15. | Gerard Francisco
According to Cebu City Fire Marshall Josephus Laburo, they have to use an aerial ladder to reach the fire scene because the building was high. | Gerard Francisco
Firefighters use an aerial ladder to reach the fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu which has been damaged by the fire. | Gerard Francisco
Firefighters survey the damage to the parking lot of SM City Cebu after the fire was put out at past 2 p.m. | Gerard Francisco
Exhausted firefighters take a break at the sidewalk after they put out the fire at the fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu. | Gerard Francisco
A firefighter prepares to get disinfected at the SM City Cebu parking mall after the putting out the fire at the fifth floor parking lot of the mall. | Gerard Francisco
A firefighter undergoes the disinfection process after the firefighters put out the parking lot fire at SM City Cebu mall on Friday, May 15. | Gerard Francisco
Firefighters undergo the disinfection process, a measure to prevent COVID-19 infection, after they put out a parking lot fire at the SM City Cebu mall. | Gerard Francisco
Firefighters undergo the disinfection process after they put out a fire at the fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu at past 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
