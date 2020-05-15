Scenes from a parking lot fire at a mall in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire has damaged the fifth floor parking lot of SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, today, May 15, 2020.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

“A fire incident happened in an isolated area at the 5th floor of SM City Cebu. Our Emergency Response Team, together with Bureau of Fire Protection has immediately declared fire out. The rest of the mall is not affected. An investigation is already ongoing,” said SM City Cebu management in a statement.

According to Fire Cebu City Fire Marshall Josephus Laburo, the fire began on the left side of the parking lot at 1:20 p.m.

It was raised to second alarm at 1:57 p.m. and was put out at 2:12 p.m.

Here are some scenes of the fire incident:

