Two Chow Chows get surprise birthday party amid pandemic

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | May 16,2020 - 11:01 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City has put on hold several birthday celebrations.

But an exemption was made for these two Chow Chows that celebrated their first birthday on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Pet stylist Cesar Escarilla, 36, made sure to prepare a memorable celebration for his pets while observing ECQ protocols, of course.

Escarilla made Yago and Ymiah wear red ribbons on their necks as they celebrated their day with their other fur brothers and sisters.

“It’s been a tradition for me ever since I owned a dog to celebrate the yearly natal day. They only lived a short life span compared to us humans. So, I treasure each memory while they are still with me,” he said.

He prepared some treats, food, and some good music for all of his ten pet dogs to enjoy.

With the help of family members, Escarilla said he made sure to prepare some of Yago and Ymiah’s favorites meals like fried chicken and hotdog.

Even the stray dogs in their neighborhood also received their share of Yago and Ymiah’s birthday treats.

Escarilla said he made sure to set aside food for a stray dog named “Boboy” who is a friend to his pets.

Dog lovers, who saw the video of Yago and Ymaih’s birthday celebration, also expressed their appreciation for Escarilla’s love for his pets.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, Escarilla’s video already received 11,000 views; 233 shares; and 1,100 post reactions.

Find time to also watch Escarilla’s video and see how these cute and adorable Chow Chows enjoyed their special day. / dcb

Watch:

Birthday party for dogs WATCH: Pet stylist Cesar Escarilla gives a surprise birthday party for his two Chow Chows, Yago and Ymiah on May 13, 2020 in their home in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City. | via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, May 15, 2020