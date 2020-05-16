CNU adopts ‘unique’ mass promotion scheme

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Normal University has assured that no student will fail for the second semester of Academic Year 2019-2020, but the top state-run school also assured that it will not glorify freeloading in this mass promotion move.

In a news release published on the school’s website, CNU said it adopted a “unique modification to the mass promotion concept” to allow their students to pass in view of the shortened semester due to the coronavirus disease 2019 without compromising “pursuit for excellence.”

Under its Strategic Action amid Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Modified Academic Plan (MAP), CNU Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Daisy Palompon said their students will not be declared as failed but will be given one year to comply with their academic requirements.

“Faculty members can opt to use the midterm rating as [a basis] for the final rating,” Palompon was quoted in the news release dated May 15.

The instructors may also use alternative assessments and home-based tasks to compute their students’ grades.

The state university, which was supposed to end classes this May, has ceased classes since March due to the restrictions entailed by the government’s COVID-19 response which included the declaration of an Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Last May 8, the school also announced that in its website that it will already end the semester albeit two months short following a contingency survey which found that 78 percent of their students reside outside Cebu City.

In the school’s MAP, students are given three weeks after the community quarantine would have been lifted to hand-in their academic requirements. While some students may not be able to comply since the majority come from other areas outside the city, students who will not be able to submit on time will be given a “No Grade” (NG) remark and will be given a year to comply with the requirements in order for their final grade to be computed.

“Students need to have a report of rating at the end of the semester since this will have implications for their qualification in their future employment; moreover, there are students who are also aspiring for honors or are currently having their scholarships which require ratings as [bases] for the continuation of their privileges as scholars,” Palompon said.

In the usual set-up of mass promotion, a student’s end-of-term rating will only be reported as “passed” regardless of performance before the school halted. / dcb