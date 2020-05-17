CPPO chief to poor communities: We will not leave you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We want to assure you that we will not leave you.”

This was what Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), have to say with all the relief goods they have distributed in the areas around Cebu Province.

Recently, Mariano together with at least 40 CPPO members went all the way to Bantayan Island in Barangay Kampingganon, Bantayan town, Cebu, to deliver 270 relief goods of rice and canned goods to the chosen poor families from the area.

The CPPO has already distributed relief packs to more than 1,500 families in the past few weeks also in Santander in southern Cebu and Balamban and Tuburan in midwestern Cebu.

Mariano also thanked the private organizations for their donations, which had made it possible for them to continue to distribute relief goods to poor communities.

Mariano said that doing this – distributing relief goods to the poor — was a way for them to assure the poor communities that they were not forgotten during this time of crisis.

He said that he would want these communities to feel love, compassion and generosity during these hard times./dbs