PJ Simon retirement pushed back by pandemic

MANILA, Philippines—PJ Simon’s farewell will have to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced major sporting leagues around the world including the PBA to suspend their seasons indefinitely.

The iconic sixth man left an indelible mark with the Purefoods franchise with eight titles on top of eight All-Star Game appearances, and two Mr. Quality Minutes awards.

The 2020 season was supposed to be his last with a jersey retirement ceremony set last May 10 when the Hotshots were scheduled to take on rival Ginebra in a Philippine Cup Manila Clasico.

“Handang-handa na ako, nag set ako ng goal na maglalaro ako sa PBA until 40 ako,” said Simon, who turns 40 on June 1, in the 2OT podcast as posted on the PBA website. “Ito na talaga yung time.”

(I was ready. My goal was to play in the PBA until I’m 40. This is really the time.)

Simon even signed a six-month deal before the start of the season so that he could walk away from the game at the right time.

The veteran guard was actually drafted by Sta. Lucia as the 43rd pick in the 2001 draft. But he opted to play in the Metropolitan Basketball Association and Philippine Basketball League for several years before suiting up for Purefoods in 2004.

Simon went on to multiple championships, including a Grand Slam under Tim Cone in 2014. He may have established quite a legacy at Purefoods, but Simon said his childhood dream was to play for Alaska.

“Alaska fan ako nung time na yun (I was an Alaska fan during that time),” said Simon when he talked about his prep days at Notre Dame of Makilala and his college years with University of Mindanao in the 1990s.

Before making the a name in the PBA, Simon compiled a solid resumé in the PBL, where he won a title and an MVP plum–feats that caught the attention of then-Purefoods coach Ryan Gregorio.