Pagasa: Fair weather for Cebu this week

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Expect fair weather in Cebu this week.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of the Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said on Monday, May 18, 2020, that there is no weather disturbance expected in the week, which means there will be generally fair weather until Friday, May 22.

“Sa atung weather outlook, mga 3 to 5 days or until May 22 [ta generally fair weather]. So far wala [tay weather disturbance nga natala] in the next few days…and less likely ta [pag-uwan],” she said.

(In our weather outlook, we will have generally fair weather for 3 to 5 days or until May 22. So far, we don’t any weather disturbance in the next few days…and less likely to have rain.)

Orongan added that despite the fair weather, Cebuanos should expect isolated rain showers this week, especially in the afternoon.

Last May 10, 2020, Pagasa recorded its highest temperature at 35.6 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 44 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded on May 2, 2020, which was 24.9 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 37 degrees Celsius. /bmjo