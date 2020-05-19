Lapu schedules alphabetical distribution of seniors, PWDs cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The distribution of cash aid to senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City will be done in alphabetical order to ensure a peaceful and orderly process.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan posted on his Facebook page Monday night, May 18, 2020, the schedule of distribution that will be followed in the city’s 30 barangays.

However, Chan said that recipients will not be allowed to go out of their homes to claim their cash. They will instead be asked to send their representatives to the designated distribution centers.

“Dili kita mo sugot nga ang mga senior citizen ug mga PWD maoy mo claim sa ilang madawat kay sila ang gi considerar nga mga vulnerable sa corona virus. Mao nga aduna kitay gi himo nga pro-porma nga gipang hatag sa mga senior citizen ug PWD alang sa kung kinsa ang gi authorized nga mo claim sa ilang cash assistance,” Chan said.

(I do not want our senior citizens and PWDs to be the ones to claim their assistance because they are vulnerable to the coronavirus disease. This is the reason why we came up with forms that we will be distributing to our senior citizens and PWDs which their authorized representatives will have to present when claiming their cash assistance.)

Distribution of the cash assistance will be done for three days, from May 20 to 22, at the public elementary schools that are located in the city’s 30 barangays.

The Lapu Lapu City government will be giving out four kinds of cash assistance. The first one is the P4, 000 midyear cash aid for its elderly residents while the second one is the P3, 000 aid for social pensioners.

Senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays from April 16 6o May 30 will also be getting another P1, 000 birthday gift from City Hall.

PWDs, on the other hand, will be getting a cash aid of P3,000.

Below is the per barangay schedule for the cash distribution.