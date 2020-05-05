No eating in common areas for CPA’s ‘new normal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eating and crowding in common areas inside Cebu’s sea ports will now be prohibited as their operations start to adapt to the “new normal.”

This is among the new protocols the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is introducing as several ports in the province transition to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“To ensure full compliance of social distancing, CPA General. Manager Leonilo Mole instructed the CPA Port Police to restrict common areas in ports where people are likely gathered in crowds. Eating in communal areas is also discouraged,” CPA said in a press release issued on Wednesday, May 20.

CPA also reiterated that health protocols and sanitation measures implemented during the first stages of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak will remain.

READ: CPA assures public of continuous service in Cebu ports

These include the mandatory wearing of face masks, and disinfection, temperature check before entering inside port premises, and hand washing for all personnel entering and leaving ports.

“As ECQ and GCQ remain in effect here in Cebu City and Cebu Province, respectively, we should not be complacent with the enforcement of quarantine measures. In fact, we continue to strengthen it and innovate how we could further reinforce our protection and reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” the statement read, quoting Mole. /bmjo