Cebu Customs intercepts P1.7 million of smuggled medicines from Hong Kong

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 21,2020 - 03:56 PM
P1.7 million worth of smuggled fast-moving consumer goods and medicines from Hong Kong were intercepted by Customs officers in Mactan last May 12, the Bureau of Customs in Cebu reported on May 19. | Photos courtesy of Bureau of Customs Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Customs officers in Cebu intercepted and confiscated more than 767 boxes of smuggled medicines from Hong Kong worth P1.7 million.

In a press release issued on May 19, the Bureau of Customs – Port of Cebu (BOC – Cebu) said their Mactan subport detected last May 12 an apparently misdeclared package that arrived at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“(The package) was declared to contain 50 kilograms of foodstuff… The examination yielded assorted medicines and other food stuff without Certificate of Product Registration from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA),” BOC- Cebu stated.

The package underwent X-ray and physical examinations conducted by Customs Inspector Emmanuel Masbang and Customs Examiner Jee Ralf Sy, they added.

BOC-Cebu said  Lawyer Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, acting District collector, issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment./dbs

