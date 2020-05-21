3,000 recover from COVID-19; total of cases at 13,434

MANILA, Philippines – Recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) soared to 3,000 on Thursday as the Department of Health (DOH) records 68 more recovered patients.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country also rose to 13,434, of which 9,588 were considered active.

Ninety-eight cases or 46% were located in Metro Manila and another 98 cases were recorded in Central Visayas.

DOH also recorded 4 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 846.

