Eid’l Fitr is on May 24, says Bangsamoro grand mufti

COTABATO CITY—After no sighting of the new moon on Friday evening, Bangsamoro grand mufti Abu Huraira Udasan officially announced that Eid’l Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, is on Sunday, May 24.

“By virtue of the authority vested in me as Grand Mufti of BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), I hereby declare that we shall celebrate the Eid’l Fitr festival on Sunday, May 24,” Udasan announced through social media on Friday evening.

The Ulama of Darul Ifta headed by Udasan assigned a group to perform moonsighting on Friday evening.

Eid’l Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwaal or the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The Eid observance this year is affected by the coronavirus pandemic with mosques still closed and religious gatherings still suspended in the region.

Udasan earlier said Muslim residents must offer their prayer at home to help prevent the spread of the virus.