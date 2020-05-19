Lapu exceeds target for rapid mass testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced via his Facebook page that the city has succeeded their target in its rapid mass testing that concluded on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Chan said the city exceeded the target of 10,477 individuals and was able to test 17,155 in the rapid tests throughout its 30 barangays that started last May 6. This translates to a completion rate of 163 percent.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa mga indibidwal nga nihatag sa ilang tibuok nga kooperasyon para malampuson natong mahuman ang atoang rapid testing,” the mayor said in a post.

(I would like to thank all the individuals who got tested for their cooperation for the success of our rapid testing.)

The mayor also thanked frontliners for helping the city achieve the goal.

“Kuyogi ako sa paghatag og dakong pasalamat sa atong mga medical frontliners, hilabi na sa mga sakop sa City Health Office, nga walay hunong nga mihatag sa ilang kaugalingon para mahuman ang usa sa pinaka-risgo nga trabaho karon,” added the mayor.

(Please join me as I thank the medical frontliners, especially those in the City Health Office, for their efforts, especially that this job entails risking their lives.) /bmjo