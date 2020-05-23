Minglanilla cops receive ‘Thank you’ letter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arguing or explaining rules to hot-tempered individuals is a scene that is no longer new or shocking to policemen, who are assigned in one of the quarantine control points (QCPs) in Minglanilla town, Cebu, during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and now general community quarantine (GCQ).

So when Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa, assigned in Barangay Tungkop QCP of the town, saw a black card on their table beside the box where identification cards for those entering the town are placed, he thought it was a death threat card.

But Cesa was moved when he got to read the card as it turned out to be a letter thanking the policemen of their efforts of keeping the town safe.

“Wala na gyod ko mag expect nga letter diay kay daghan na ra ba mi nakakontra tungod anang dili mi makapasulod tungod sa among one time pass,” said Cesa.

(I did not expect that it was a letter because we have a lot of people who argued with us because we would allow them to enter or pass through the QCP because of the one time pass.)

The letter said Cesa, commended the policemen for performing their tasks well even when it was not an easy one.

According to Cesa, they never met who the sender of the letter was as it was only left in their table, but the small gesture has made the day for him and his fellow policemen.

“Ma energize sad ta ba. Dili ra diay mga lalis sa kadalanan atong masugatan, naa pud diay mga tawo nag lantaw sa kahago sa atong security force,” said Cesa.

(We feel energized knowing that there are also people who see the efforts of our security force and not just those whom we often argue along the way.)

Cesa said that their hearts were really touched by the gesture, and this made them realize that their efforts did not go to waste and unnoticed.

“Kung kinsa man ka, salamat kaayo (Whoever you are, thank you),” said Cesa./dbs