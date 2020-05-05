Reopening schools in August opposed

MANILA, Philippines — An administration lawmaker on Saturday opposed the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to reopen classes in school on Aug. 24, despite the uncertainty in government efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

House Assistant Majority Leader and Quezon City Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo urged the DepEd to reconsider its plan of beginning the school year in three months, saying that with no vaccine developed, the risk of infection among schoolchildren and students remain high during this period.

“I think that we should not hold classes in all schools until the world finds a vaccine against COVID-19,” she said.