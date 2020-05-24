Teacher from CDO produces short video to show what holding online classes is like

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone has been talking about the “new normal” and how people should adjust to especially ensure their safety amidst the pandemic.

The new normal includes the wearing of masks at all times, observing social distancing, and probably doing online classes in lieu of the face to face classes that we have been used to.

This senior high school teacher from Cagayan de Oro City took to Facebook what holding online classes will be like especially when there is a slow internet connection.

John Marc Del Rosario, 28, made his 22-seconder video to give students an idea of what to expect from the holding of online classes including some of its interference.

“I thought about doing a teacher’s version of it since right now, we have been preparing a lot of stuff for our online classes. I thought this video would be very timely and would really capture what’s the reality in the integration of online teaching,” said Del Rosario.

Watch:

In the video, you will see Del Rosario mimicking how slow internet connection could interrupt someone’s presentation with the constant lags and pauses.

“My intention really was to make people smile amidst the new platform of teaching and this crisis we are facing,” he added.

Del Rosario’s video which he uploaded on May 19, 2020, has earned 279,000 views and 7,100 shares as of Sunday morning, May 24, 2020.

Del Rosario is hopeful that his short video will help teachers like him and students too, prepare for the new normal that will be introduced in the coming school year. / dcb