Mother of Argao infant with COVID-19 tests negative

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mother of the one-month-old coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient from Argao town tested negative of the virus, local officials announced Sunday, May 24.

“Negative sa swab test ang batan-ong inahan sa bata nga positive sa COVID19 sa Sitio Sutil, Tulang, Argao, Cebu. Kini mao’y nasayran karong adlawa gikan ni Dr. Reno Rhine Mamac, MHO (Municipal Health Officer) sa Argao,” the municipal government said in a post on Facebook.

(The young mother of the infant COVID-19 patient from Sitio Sutil, Barangay Tulang, Argao tested negative after undergoing swab tests. Dr. Reno Rhine Mamac, MHO of Argao, was informed today.)

Argao’s first COVID-19 patient was a one-month-old infant who passed away last May 22 after being admitted to a government hospital in Cebu City.

Local officials of Argao, a first-class municipality located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, the province’s capital, said they were still waiting for swab test results of the patient’s other family members who included the baby’s father, grandparents and other relatives.

They had also ordered on May 21 a lockdown of the area in Sitio Sutil, Barangay Tulang where the family lived. /dbs