Another infant with COVID-19 in Cebu passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A one-month infant from a southern Cebu town, who was earlier confirmed to have the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), passed away on Friday dawn, May 22.

Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo announced in an official statement issued on May 22 that the baby, who happened to be the town’s first COVID-19 patient, died while being admitted in a government hospital in Cebu City.

“Sayo karung adlawa, gipahibalo na usab kita nga nakabsan na gyud sa kinabuhi ang batang pasyente kaganihang kadlawon. Kinasing-kasing ang akong mga pahasubo ngadto sa pamilya sa namatay,” Sesaldo stated.

(Early today, I was informed that our infant patient has passed away. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the child.)

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, the province’s capital.

On May 21, it was announced that a one-month-old infant whose address is at Sitio Sutil, Barangay Tulang has tested positive of COVID-19.

Based on CDN Digital’s tally, there were at least five infants who were dead and found out to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Experts said babies were considered as ‘highly vulnerable’ to the coronavirus.

Multiple Hospital Referrals

Sesaldo said that the infant was first referred to a private hospital located in Sibonga, the neighboring town of Argao, after experiencing dyspnea or shortness of breath.

The hospital, Deiparine Community Hospital, also released a statement corroborating Sesaldo’s statements, adding that the child was brought to their facility by his mother and grandmother last May 19.

Both sources said the infant was referred to Talisay District Hospital before his relatives decided to bring him to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City on May 20 where he was swabbed for samples.

For their part, Deiparine Community Hospital said the six health care workers who came in close contact with the patient underwent self-quarantine, and will be subjected to swab tests.

Lockdown

Meanwhile, Sesaldo said he had ordered to place the entire Sitio Sutil in Barangay Tulang under lockdown, and that all members of the infant’s family were now under a 14-day home quarantine since the evening of May 21.

He said that he had directed municipal health officers and law enforcers to monitor and secure the area as a precautionary measure.

“Tungod kay gibutang man nato ubos sa lockdown ang Sitio Sutil, ang Argao local government nagpadala na dayun sa mga hinabang pagkaon alang sa tanang pamilya sa sitio kang kansang panginabuhi naapektahan tungod kay ato mang gipugngan ang ilahang paglihok,” said Sesalde.

(Since we placed Sitio Sutil under lockdown, the local government of Argao has already delivered help and food to all the families residing there, especially those whose livelihoods will be greatly affected by our decision.)

The mayor also urged his constituents to always observe health practices to prevent them from being infected with COVID-19.

Cebu province, as of May 21, has a total of 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases./dbs