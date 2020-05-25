Philippines’ COVID-19 cases surge to 14,319; death toll at 873

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines has risen to 14,319 as the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 284 new cases nationwide.

Of the new cases, 171 came from Metro Manila, 70 from Region 7, and 43 new additional cases from different regions.

The DOH also announced 74 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,323.

Meanwhile, five more patients succumbed to respiratory illness. The nationwide death toll is now at 873.

Earlier, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the country has already reached its goal of potentially conducting 30,000 coronavirus tests daily by May 31. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed the estimated maximum testing capacity of all the 42 accredited laboratories nationwide is now at 32,000 tests.

But due to some external factors such as the availability of laboratory supplies, health human resources, infrastructure and equipment issues, Vergeire noted that the actual testing capacity of the country is still at 8,500 to 9,500 a day.

The DOH is eyeing to achieve 30,000 tests daily by the end of May—a goal it set after failing to reach its initial target of 8,000 daily tests by the end of April. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1268063/doh-eyes-30k-covid-19-tests-per-day-by-end-of-may

The government’s “expanded targeted testing” aims to test 1.5 to 2 percent of the country’s total population or about 1.6 to 2.2 million people.

