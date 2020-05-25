Using music and songs to spread good vibes in random Talisay patrols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you’re living near the coastal areas in Talisay City, in southern Cebu, you may be able to randomly hear shuffled songs and music on random days, but don’t get frightened or confused as you are not hearing things, it is just the Talisay City Coastal Patrol Team.

Starting with Sunday’s seaborne patrol, Talisay City Coastal Patrol Team will now be playing some songs as they roam around the areas of the city to make sure that residents are not necessarily going out and violating rules such as social distancing when onboard boats to fish.

Read more: Talisay’s Coastal Patrol uses drone to monitor coastal areas

Commander Nelson Mejia Jr., team leader of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) 201.2 Division, said that they had decided to spread good vibes and positivity.

“While conducting seaborne patrol, nagplay mi og songs to encourage people living within coastal areas not to lose hope. And also, to remind them to comply with the MECQ implemented within Talisay City,” said Mejia.

There were no persons arrested during the recent patrol of the team, which might be the result of their random patrols and reminders to the public.

The Coastal Patrol Team of Talisay City is composed of 32 members scattered along Talisay City Coastal areas from Coast Guard Sub Station (CGSS) Talisay, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) 201st Squadron, 201.2 Division and Talisay City Bantay Dagat./dbs