Drunk father stabs own son to death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old father is facing parricide charges after he stabbed dead his own son in Barangay Bitoon, Dumanjug, Cebu, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The man was identified by police as Reynaldo Suize, who was said to be drunk when he stabbed to death his son, identified as Rey Vincent Suize, 24, outside their house.

Police Major Ardeolito Cabagnot, chief of Dumanjug Police, said that Reynaldo came home drunk with his friends and later slept on the balcony of their home. His son, Rey Vincent, tried waking his father up to ask him to transfer inside their home. However, Reynaldo allegedly got mad and took out a 13-inch hunting knife and stabbed his son on the right side of his abdomen.

“Murag na alimpungatan siguro ni siya wala sa iyang right state of mind,” said Cabagnot. (Maybe he was half asleep or was not in the right state of mind.)

According to Cabagnot, the victim was brought to the hospital but he was already pronounced dead on arrival.

When the incident was reported, Cabagnot said that they were able to immediately arrest Reynaldo as he didn’t attempt to flee and stayed in his house until the police arrived.

As of this time, Reynaldo chose not to speak as he is detained in the Dumanjug Police detention facility while the parricide charges are being prepared. /bmjo