CDN POLL: Netizens favor lifting of ECQ in Cebu City

MOALBOAL, Cebu —Several Cebu netizens agreed to already migrate Cebu City’s status from Enhanced Community Quarantine to General Community Quarantine starting on June 1.

However, they wanted safety measures like the wearing of facemasks or face shields and the need to implement social distancing still in place.

“Downgrade it but [the] wearing of facemasks and face shields should be strictly observed. Emphasis more on face shields for you to avoid touching your face,” said Randy De Guzman.

De Guzman was just one of the hundreds of Cebuanos who joined the online poll which CDN Digital launched on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 to seek public opinion on plans to already implement GCQ in Cebu City.

In an earlier interview, Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the lifting of the city’s ECQ status will “depend on the recommendation of the IATF [Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease].”

The CDND poll generated 317 reactions and 191 comments as of 10:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, or a day after it was launched. The majority of those, who sent their comments, have expressed their support on the planned lifting of the ECQ.

“I think it’s time. Cause na tagam najud mi kron panahona nga among way of living na stop tungod sa lockdown but i know its for the best but sad lang tungod ani nahurot na ang tinigoman sa ako ginikanan and timing na admit ako brother. And wala mi choice but to wait when mag lift and find another way to pay bills,” said Rai Paradiang.

“No more extension please. Ako family got stock sa manila been there more than 2 months. They have 4 little kids waiting sa cebu.They haven’t got benefits sa manila..and they run out of money na,” commented Eyah Adele.

Ensik Jet John said: “Kung e.extend useless ra gehapon..samot kagutom ang mga tao..advice lng sa tanan nga mag.amping ug proper hygiene wth vitamins..o dba as simple as that?”

“If people kept on violating the rules, then there’s no need to extend. If people are too confident enough, then allow them to go out and allow businesses to open. Let people risk their own lives and their family, its their choice anyway,” says Karrl Max.

But there were also those who made a suggestion to continue the implementation of lockdowns in sitios or barangays with high cases of the infection.

“No more general lockdown in the city. Only by heavily infected sitios or barangays!” says Reto Berta. / dcb