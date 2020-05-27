Gwen reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman from Consolacion town, northern Cebu is the new addition to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Cebu Province as of Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020.

The patient is a 30-year-old resident of Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, Mayor Joannes Alegado said in a Facebook post.

During her live presser this afternoon, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the patient is now admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center here.

No further information about how the patient could have acquired the infection has been provided as of this writing.

With the new case, Cebu Province now has a total of 126 COVID-19 cases with 27 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, Garcia said the VSMMC Subnational Laboratory (SNL) and Department of Health Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory (TBRL) released a total of 393 test results on Wednesday. Out of the total, 50 were positive for the infection.

The distribution of the positive results include four from Cebu Province, 43 from Cebu City and three from Mandaue City.

Three of the cases in Cebu Province, however, are only repeat tests, which means only 47 are new cases. /bmjo