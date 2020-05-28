Seda Hotels – Serving the country over the long-run

Despite restrictions, guests appreciate safety efforts and commend staff

May 2020…..Business goes on at Seda Hotels as it continues to serve guests, including those staying long-term and BPOs.

The properties have had to reduce their services and facilities, in compliance with government directives and their own intensified efforts at helping keep its guests and employees safe. Leading front-liners is the Security team who ensures that only registered guests enter the hotel, with identity verification enforced, as well as a daily temperature check to monitor everyone’s health. Inside, the warmth in the greetings of Front Desk staff remains unmistakable although behind face masks and a protective barrier at the counter, welcoming and assuring to others waiting their turn for assistance while observing social distancing.

Guests fully embrace the efforts, especially as it gives them a heightened sense of security that makes up for any apprehension at being away from their homes. Although mini-bar items have been removed, and only in-room dining is allowed with orders individually-packed for them to pick-up at the restaurant, they understand the importance and fully-cooperate. This includes requiring them to leave their room during the scheduled cleaning and luggage brought up separately and left outside their door.

Safety considerations aside, the guests always feel assured that Seda does its best to keep them as comfortable as possible, providing the care and service efficiency that the wholly-Filipino owned and managed brand has been known for in the destinations where it is present. In fact, one recently gave the flagship Seda BGC a “10-star” rating for their experience, which is over and beyond the highest available score of five. Staff commendations are equally consistent and a great source of inspiration to the Seda heroes who have shown admirable dedication to their profession even under challenging circumstances.

Senior Group General Manager Andrea Mastellone assures that the limitations in facilities and amenities are temporary and as soon as the situation improves and restrictions are eased in stages, operations will resume as usual. For now, the hotels are adhering to operational guidelines of the government, and mandated not to accept bookings from other guests not covered in the exceptions until further notice. This also led to the temporary closure of its properties in Cagayan de Oro and Lio in El Nido, Palawan.

“We are a homegrown brand with a long-term view. We have the flexibility to reset profit targets over certain periods for long-term gains like cementing our relationship with our most valued clients and supporting the Philippine economy in our own way,” says Mastellone.

He mentions that employees have shared this view in the spirit of ‘bayanihan’ and ‘malasakit,’ which are part of the brand’s core values. This is reflected in their personal contributions to help the front-liners and highly-vulnerable, complementing concerted brand efforts and individual hotel donations, in cash and in kind.

Unusual times have indeed given rise to unusual actions. “We are happy that the ‘bayanihan’ spirit we now see all around us has caught on far more than COVID 19,” says Mastellone, as he checks up on operations and appreciates the commitment of housekeeping staff doing their rounds for continuous disinfection of high-risk surfaces and touchpoints and environmental sanitation to help keep everyone in their care safe and in the best possible environment.