Dialysis patient from Dumanjug among 8 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dialysis patient from the southern Cebu town of Dumajug, who is currently confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, is among the eight new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in Cebu province this Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in her live-streamed presser, said the patient had chronic kidney disease and was due for a dialysis session here.

Watch: Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia gives COVID-19 updates

Although Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica confirmed that the patient hails from Barangay Kanghumaod, he said the patient has not been in the town in the past six years.

Gica said the patient has been living instead in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando town.

“Walay kaliwat or taga Dumanjug nga nibisita niya and 6 years na wala nakauli sa Dumanjug. Tua na siya puyo [sa] Barangay South Poblacion, lungsod sa San Fernando. Dili angay mabalaka ang amo tagi-Lunsod. We hope and pray for her fast recovery,” Gica said in a message reply to CDN Digital

Aside from the patient from Dumanjug, Garcia said the bulk of the new cases was from the municipality of Minglanilla.

Garcia said the five new cases from Minglanilla were close contacts of a previously reported COVID-19 patient. The five patients are all asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Talisay City has also logged two new cases today.

The new cases in the city include a 66-year-old man from Barangay Tangke who has a heart condition and a 25-year-old man from Barangay Dumlog who works as an administrative staff in a hospital here in Cebu City.

Both patients were swabbed in VSMMC. /rcg