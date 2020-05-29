402 recovered patients in Cebu City released from isolation centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The isolation centers in Cebu City are starting to get less crowded with the release of more recovered patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Thursday, May 28.

The release involved 402 recovered patients of COVID-19 from various barangay isolation centers (BICs) in the city.

According to the data released by the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), there were at least 172 positive asymptomatic patients, who were released on May 28 alone.

Of the 172 recoveries, 41 of them came from Barangay Bacayan, 62 from Barangay Luz, 44 from Barangay Mambaling, 23 from Barangay Carreta, 1 from Barangay Inayawan and 1 from Barangay Lahug.

“I am happy that they recovered because they listened to us by staying inside our BIC Thank you also to our frontliners. I want to emphasize that it is really important that everyone should follow protocol because the city government will always be there for everyone,” said Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The asymptomatic patients were monitored and treated by the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) for more than 20 days while they were isolated inside the isolation center.

Following the directive of Mayor Labella, each recovered patient also received a sack of rice as they returned to their homes.

The Department of Public Services has disinfected the area within the barangay, where these recovered patients are residing to make sure that the entire community is safe./dbs