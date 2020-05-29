Labella awaits IATF clarification on Cebu City’s quarantine status

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is among the chief executives, who are still waiting for the clarification of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on the quarantine status of the local government units (LGU).

The IATF-MEID recently announced that Cebu City would be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting June 1, 2020.

However, President Rodrigo Duterte addressed the nation on Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, stating that Metro Manila, Davao City, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, and Albay would be placed under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

The rest of the country will be placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), a status that is more lenient than the GCQ.

Labella said that with Cebu City’s number of cases, an MCGQ would be too lenient for the situation, and maintained that the city must be placed under the GCQ.

Shortly after the announcement of MECQ status by the IATF-MEID, Labella wrote to the agency to appeal the status of the city. The mayor has asked for a GCQ instead of an MECQ.

“We are still awaiting the decision of the IATF on what will happen to Cebu City on June 1. There is also a bit of confusion because the President (has) said that only Metro Manila will be under GCQ. This means we will be under MGCQ, but that is more lenient than GCQ. I hope they (IATF) can give us clarification on this. We want Cebu City to be under GCQ,” said the mayor.

Labella urged the residents to wait for the clarification of the IATF over the city’s status with patience. Only when there is a concrete decision from the IATF can the city begin to transition to whatever status it will be placed on June 1, 2020. /dbs