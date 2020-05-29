Cebu City records high number of COVID-19 cases for Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City once again recorded a high number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In the data released by the Cebu City Health Department, the city recorded 89 new cases of the virus from 24 barangays.

Look: Breakdown of 89 COVID-19 cases in Cebu City

Most of the cases were from Barangay Ermita, which recorded 26 new cases. Ermita is home to the city’s largest public market, Carbon, but there is no clear information if the market has been affected.

Barangay Mambaling has 13 new cases, keeping its position as the village with the largest number of cases reaching more than 650 cases.

However, the barangay also recently recorded the most number of recoveries with 279 isolated individuals who tested negative of the virus.

Aside from that there have been also 402 recovered patients as of Thursday, May 28, who have been released already from the barangay isolation centers in Cebu City.

Read more: 402 recovered patients in Cebu City released from isolation centers

But Barangay Pasil recorded eight new COVID-19 cases today while neighboring Barangay Suba recorded one new case.

Barangays Sambag 2 and San Nicolas Proper have four new cases each, while Barangays Mabolo and Labangon logged three new cases each.

Barangays Duljo, Camputhaw, and Capitol Site recorded two cases each, while Barangays Tinago, Luz, Tejero, Guadalupe, Punta Princesa, Carreta, Apas, Cogon Pardo, and Tabunan have one new case each.

Barangay San Antonio, an urban barangay, recorded its first case of the virus.

The Cebu City government said the isolation of the patients were underway and they would be transferred to the nearest Barangay Isolation Center.

Read more: Labella awaits IATF clarification on Cebu City’s quarantine status

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government is also awaiting the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) decision on the city’s quarantine status.

Read more: IATF resolution makes Cebu City lone MECQ area until June 15

Mayor Labella earlier said that they were confused with the different statements of the IATF-MEID and President Rodrigo Duterte.

Read more: Duterte approves Metro Manila’s shift to GCQ starting June 1

The IATF in a resolution has put the city under modified enhanced community quarantine but a statement of the President later said that Metro Manila would be placed under general community quarantine while the rest of the country on modified general community quarantine.

Read more: Labella appeals to IATF to place Cebu City under GCQ

Labella, however, has sent a letter of appeal to the IATF to reconsider the resolution to put the city on MECQ but instead place it under GCQ. /dbs

Read more: LIST: What to expect in areas under GCQ, MGCQ