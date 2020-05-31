Pagasa: Hot days continue in Cebu, but rainy season draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dry-hot season is almost over and the Mactan Bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) told CDN Digital that it could expect more thunderstorms and isolated rain showers in the coming days as the rainy season was drawing near.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist, said that during the past couple of days Cebu had been experiencing thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

“Kato atong mga na experience nga pag ulan tungod gihapon to sa easterlies, mga localized thunderstorms, pero expected nato nga mas mo daghan pa atong thunderstorms tungod sa pag hapit na atong rainy season,” said Orongan.

(The rains that we had experienced are still because of the easterlies, they are localized thunderstorms, but we are expecting more thunderstorms because the rainy season is near.)

But she said that the public could still experience generally fine weather for the next two to five days with localized thunderstorms and isolated rainshowers as it would slowly transition to the rainy season.

“Hapit na ta sa atong rainy season pero wala pa ta nag end sa atong dry-hot season, so naa gihapoy mga pag init-init ug mga localized thunderstorms in the next coming days,” she added.

(The rainy season is near but we are not yet at the end of the dry-hot season so we can still experience hot weather with localized thunderstorms in the next coming days.)

With this Cebu is told to prepare for the coming rainy season that will lead to colder days and will mean that summer in the Philippines is officially over. /dbs