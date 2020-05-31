TEAM: Installing bus stops 95% done as Mandaue set to go GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— TEAM or Mandaue City’s Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue has already completed 95 percent of installing bus stops around the city as of Sunday, May 31, 2020.

TEAM headed by its executive director, Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, has been working overtime to install these bus stops for the first day of the implementation of the city under general community quarantine (GCQ).

There are 120 buses who will be plying in 12 different routes in and outside of Mandaue City.

These bus stops will be placed in the areas for the designated unloading and loading of the passengers starting Monday, June 1, 2020.

There are 12 different routes for these buses and four of which are those routes plying only from within Mandaue City.

These buses will serve as the temporary public transport for the city aside from taxis, tricycles, company shuttles, and TNVs, since jeepneys and multicabs still have to secure a special permit from the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Bus schedules are from 5 a.m, to 11 p.m. daily with a minimum fare of P11 for the first five kilometers and P1.85 succeeding kilometers. /dbs