Cebu City logs 72 new COVID-19 cases a day before shift to GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City reported 72 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Sunday, May 31, or a day before it will shift to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

Read more: In Cebu City’s new normal: Quarantine passes, border checkpoints to stay

The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) also announced on Facebook that they recorded 19 more recoveries, bringing the total number of patients whose systems had been cleared of the virus to 977.

Thirteen of the 72 new patients discovered on Sunday, according to CCHD, are from Barangay Duljo Fatima. Barangay Pasil also logged eight more coronavirus cases while Barangays Kamputhaw and Mambaling each had seven cases.

Other additional COVID-19 cases in Cebu City were found in Bacayan (1), Basak San Nicolas (1), Bulacao (1), Calamba (3), Ermita (6), Guadalupe (2), Pahina Central (1), Lahug (1), Mabolo (2), Pardo (3), Punta Princesa (1), Sambag 2 (3), San Antonio (1), San Nicolas Proper (2), Sto. Niño (1), Tejero (4), Tinago (2), Tisa (2), and Zapatera (1).

As a result, the city has now a total of 2,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The 19 recoveries, on the other hand, are from Barangays Tejero (8), Pasil (3), Mambaling (3), and each in Barangays Luz, Mabolo, Punta Princesa, Kamputhaw, and Inayawan.

There were no new deaths reported, keeping the tally at 27./dbs