Girl from Leyte seeks assistance for chemotherapy

A five-year-old girl from Barangay Cambalong, Merida, Leyte is earnestly seeking for financial assistance that will significantly help her as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

Jia Nicole Laureño was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last September 20, 2019. Before being diagnosed with the disease, she manifested symptoms like recurring fever and an unhealthy pale appearance. Her parents brought her to a hospital in Ormoc City and after initial assessment she was referred to a hospital in Tacloban City where she was admitted for 12 days. In order to fully avail of specialized medical care, her parents decided to bring her to a hospital in Cebu City. Laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were done and the results established her diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. ALL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, the spongy tissue inside the bones where blood cells are made. This is the most common type of cancer in children characterized by an increased production of immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Statistics show that there is a good chance for a cure when treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jia’s chemotherapeutic regimen started right away and in order to attain cure, she will follow a treatment protocol that typically lasts for three years. She is now on delayed intensification phase of her treatment and still continuing on with her scheduled chemotherapy sessions, regular check-ups, and laboratory workups.

Jia is a lively girl who loves to laugh and play. She is the youngest child of the three siblings. Her father who is a policeman works hard to meet their daily needs. Her mother who takes good care of her also sells goods in a “sari-sari” store to earn additional income for the family. Despite the combined income of her parents, they are still struggling to cope with the costly nature and long duration of Jia’s treatment which includes chemotherapeutic medications and medical procedures. As of the moment, her family is indeed financially hard up. Thus her parents are wholeheartedly calling for benevolent individuals for financial assistance to help save the life of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.