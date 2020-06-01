New mom in Moalboal among new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mother in Moalboal town, who has recently given birth at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), is among the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu province as of Monday, June 1, 2020.

In a press conference at the Capitol this evening, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the mother started to manifest symptoms of COVID-19 only after she had given birth and returned to the town.

Her test results returned positive over the weekend, Garcia said.

Garcia said there were a total of nine new COVID-19 cases recorded in the province over the weekend.

These include the woman from Moalboal, five persons from Talisay City, one from Sogod town and the two fishermen, who are from Santander and Samboan who had docked in Negros Oriental last May 21 and tested positive while on quarantine there.

Santander Mayor Marites Buscato, in an official statement, earlier clarified that these fishermen had not yet returned to Cebu yet.

This Monday, June 1, Garcia said another COVID-19 case in the province, this time from the southern town of Ronda, had been recorded.

The governor has not issued further datails about the patient yet./dbs