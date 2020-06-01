For Lapu-Lapu, June starts with 12 new cases, 1 death

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City welcomed June with 12 new positive cases.

This was posted by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

Chan said that they had recorded 12 new cases as of June 1, 2020.

Ten of which are residents of Zone 2, Barangay Buaya, one is from Barangay Mactan and one from Barangay Poblacion.

However, this patient from Barangay Mactan has already passed on, making this patient the 8th death of the city.

“Subo nako nga ipahibalo sa tanan nga ang taga-Mactan mao ang ika-walo nga indibidwal nga nitaliwan na,” posted the mayor.

(It is sad to announce that the patient in Mactan has already passed away. He is the eighth COVID-19 patient who died.)

As of this writing, the City Health Department of Lapu-Lapu City has already conducted its contact tracing to ensure the safety of the communities affected and for the entire city.

Chan posted on Sunday, May 31, 2020, that the city already has 93 positive cases with 37 recoveries and if we add the number of cases recorded today, Monday, June 1, 2020, the city already has 105 positive cases.

Chan said in his post that even if the city is already under a much more relaxed quarantine classification, no one should let their guard down especially when going outside of their respective homes.

“Bisan anaa na kita sa GCQ nanginahanglan ako sa inyung pagsabot nga mo-kooperar sa atong mga mando ug ipadayon ang mga precautionary measures para malikayan ang pagkatag sa virus,” the mayor said.

(Even if we are under GCQ, we will still need your understanding and cooperation on following our rules or protocosl and to continue following the precautionary measures so that we can prevent the spread of the virus.)/dbs