Pia Wurtzbach confirms dating Jeremy Jauncey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has confirmed her relationship with Scottish entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

The two talked about the “immediate spark” between them and how they manage to keep a long-distance relationship during the COVID-19 crisis on Tatler Philippines’ exclusive report yesterday, June 1.

Jauncey, a former rugby player, is the CEO of Beautiful Destinations, a creative agency for travel brands. He is also a contributing travel editor at Tatler Asia and an ambassador of the non-government organization World Wildlife Fund.

Addressing previous rumors that they were an item, Wurtzbach and Jauncey explained why it took them some time to go public with their relationship.

“We knew how much we liked each other, but we wanted to spend quality time with each other and build something strong before we made any official announcements,” Jauncey was quoted as saying.

Wurtzbach added that they wanted to set a good foundation for their relationship before confirming anything.

“I’ve made the mistake of sharing too much too soon before,” she explained in the report. “I wanted to make sure I did it right this time.”

The Filipino-German model previously dated race car driver Marlon Stockinger for more than two years. Last December, the beauty queen’s manager confirmed that Stockinger and Wurtzbach went their separate ways in September 2019.

Jauncey and Wurtzbach first met in London. “He came up to me and told me about how much he loved the Philippines, where he had been to a few times for work,” Wurtzbach said. “There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn’t stop talking.”

Despite their immediate connection, it took some time before the couple became exclusive. Since Wurtzbach just came out of a long-term relationship, the beauty queen asked for a courtship stage, which Jauncey gladly obliged. Wurtzbach was willing to date again, but not actively looking for someone new.

“She set the parameters, and I happily accepted,” Jauncey explained in the report. “It was a chance to show that I was serious about her and that I wanted to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me.”

Their jobs and their advocacies required them to travel to places. The beauty queen described Jauncey as her “male version.”

“He is so passionate about business and health; I’ve been learning so much from him,” she said. “We come from completely different backgrounds but easily find ways to connect and relate with each other.

Wurtzbach also said that they do not see their distance from each other as a disadvantage and “think of the world as our playground.”

During the global health crisis, the couple has coped with the separation by constantly messaging each other and having video call dates. Jauncey also expressed how proud he is of Wurtzbach for everything she has done to help with the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country. Cha Lino/NVG