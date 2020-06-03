CDN POLL: Netizens divided on need to keep PUJs on Cebu City streets; appeal for drivers’ subsidy

MOALBOAL, Cebu — Netizens in Cebu shared contradicting answers on a question which CDN Digital posted if there was still a need to keep Public Utility Jeepneys (PUjs) on the streets of Cebu City under the new normal.

But respondents to the CDND poll shared the same sentiment on the need for government to give these drivers subsidy.

Others also ask that drivers be provided with an alternative source of livelihood before the government should implement a phaseout on PUJs.

“Provided that we must give subsidies to the families affected. [We have to] face it [that] without providing any alternative for the families, [the planned phase out] is not working,” said Albert Yumol.

The CDN poll generated 267 post reactions; 120 comments, and 13 shares as of 9 a.m. this Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Cebu Chapter of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston-Cebu) has called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) anew to allow traditional jeepneys to ply the street as most parts of the country transition to general community quarantine (GCQ).

Greg Perez, Piston-Cebu chairman, said a lot of the jeepney drivers and small-time operators are already hungry as the halt in public transportation is now its third month.

While they sympathize with the drivers, some netizens said that Cebu and the rest of the country should already move forward.

“yes! it’s high time, the city could now look rich just like in developed countries. Big companies should also be asked to provide shuttle services to their workers. Traffic would surely improve,” said Hannes Nico.

Walts Tam said, “Its the right time to remove puj’s on the streets.. hire puj drivers for the new buses.”

However, Endai Villarin said, that “As of now gi kinahanglan kini mga pujs para sa mobility for ordinary citizens. I practice lang social distancing as safety measures.”

“Big businesses again prevailed. Looy tawon mga gagmay natong jeepney drivers,” said Jun Mayores.

“Totally agree! But I hope the government will give alternative livelihood to the affected drivers and their family. Laban lang!” commented Ryan Becroft. / dcb