6 Cebu City cops test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Six more cops from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, said that they have isolated the six personnel in one of the isolation centers near the downtown area and will remain there for the next 14-days before they will undergo second swab testing.

Ferro said that should these policemen test negative for their second swab test, they will immediately be transferred to the recovery center for cops in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

According to Ferro all the six personnel were asymptomatic and are in good health condition.

“We have to finish the other medical needs of these personnel before they get to be transferred tot he recovery center,” said Ferro.

Ferro also reported that there were 17 policemen who tested negative in the second swab testing. But they will have to wait for the third confirmatory test before the will be allowed to return to field work.

Ferro said that these 17 personnel have been recovering fast and showed improvement with their health.

Since May, around 35 policemen from CCPO have tested positive of COVID-19. With the recovery of the 17 personnel, only 24 more will be left for recovery.

Read: 9 Pardo cops test positive for COVID-19

Ferro said he is hoping that the coming results for 10 personnel would also turn out negative so the men could again serve back to back.