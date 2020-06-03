Santander officials donate May salary for COVID response

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elected officials in Santander town, southern Cebu have raised close to P800,000 out of their May 2020 salaries in order to augment the town’s funds for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response efforts.

In a report of Municipal Treasurer Jane Vasaya, which was posted on the town’s Facebook page, Santander’s Mayor, Vice Mayor, eight Sangguniang Bayan members, and SK Federation president donated their May 2020 salaries to the municipal coffers.

The amount of the donated salaries summed P787,682.20

“Akong ipahibalo sa tanan nga ang atong mga piniling opisyales sa Lungsod sa Santander mipaambit sa ilang usa ka bulan nga sweldo niining bulan sa Mayo 2020 isip donasyon alang sa mga dugang pang gastohanna sa mga kalihokan ning atong pakigbatok sa COVID-19,” Vasaya said in an announcement this Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

(I inform everyone that our elected officials in the Municipality of Santander shared their one month salary for the month of May 2020 as donations for the additional expenses for the efforts against COVID-19.)

Santander town, located some 135 kilometers south of Cebu City, is a fourth-income class municipality with a population of at least 17,800 people. /bmjo