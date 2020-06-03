Lockdown lifted in Sitio Callejon, some areas in barangay Bacayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the lifting of lockdown in Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon and some areas in Barangay Bacayan on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

In separate memoranda, Labella ordered City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to facilitate the lifting of the lockdown in these areas.

In both memoranda, the mayor revealed the requirements for the lifting of the lockdown, which includes proof that there is no new case of the virus in the area and proof that all active cases have already been isolated.

It is also essential that majority of the cases in the area has recovered.

In Sitio Callejon, the last reported case was on April 30, 2020. This means that in the one month that the sitio (sub-village) has been under lockdown, the community transmission has been successfully controlled.

Bacayan continues to record new cases, but the new cases have been sparse and easily isolated. The memo didn’t specify which area will be freed from a lockdown.

Even with the lifting of the lockdown, residents in these areas are still mandated to comply with social distancing measures, wear face masks, and follow proper hygiene practices.

Stay at home order still prevails especially for minors and senior citizens, but the residents can now go out to work or purchase their needs outside their sitios.

In previous statements, Labella urged sitios lifted out of lockdown to be extra careful so the virus will not return. /bmjo