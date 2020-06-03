Talisay City records more recoveries than new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded more recoveries than new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 3, 2020.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas welcomed the development as this is also the highest number of recoveries the city recorded in one single day.

“We have 15 recoveries today. This just goes to show that we can overcome this virus. While we have deaths as well, all of them had pre-existing medical conditions,” said the mayor.

The city has in total 18 recoveries, 10 deaths, and 27 active cases from its total of 55 cases of the coronavirus.

Aside from recoveries, the city also recorded five new COVID-19 cases from Barangays San Roque, Tabunok, and Tangke.

The two patients from Sitio Dawis, San Roque were contacts of the city’s Patient Number 28 (PT-28), a man who proved positive to the virus on May 26, 2020.

They will all be transferred to a facility, which will have been vacated because of the recoveries today.

Two cases were recorded in Barangay Tabunok classified as Patient Number 35 (PT-35) and Patient Number 36 (PT-36).

PT-35 is a 36-year-old man, who was swabbed last May 27, 2020 as a patient with Influenza-like-Ilnesses (ILI).

Since then, he has been in quarantined. He will be transferred to an isolation facility now that he has proven positive to the virus.

PT-36 is a 41-year-old male, who currently admitted in a hospital. He works in the hospital and reportedly has not been home since May 17, 2020.

Barangay Tangke once again recorded another case. Patient Number 37 (PT-37) is a 70-year-old man, who was dmitted at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for respiratory distress on May 29, 2020.

He died a day after the hospital admission on May 30, 2020.

“When we knew he was swabbed we quickly brought his wife and two children in an isolation facility. God bless his soul,” said Gullas. /bmjo