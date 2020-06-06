Talisay City records 8 new COVID-19 cases for June 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has recorded eight new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 5, 2020 raising the total number of cases in the city to 67 cases.

In a post, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said three cases were from Barangay Tangke, another three cases in Barangay Cansojong, and the other two cases were from Barangay San Roque.

Two of the cases from Barangay Tangke were contacts of previously recorded cases, while the last case is a 20-yeard-old female who gave birth on May 31 at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH).

The mayor said the new mother had been transferred to a quarantine facility.

One of the newly recorded positive patients in Barangay San Roque succumbed to respiratory distress. The patient was a 50-year-old male, who was brought to the TDH on June 1, 2020, and he died on the same day.

The other case in Barangay San Roque is a 35-year-old female, who was brought to a hospital in Cebu City because of difficulty in breathing on June 1, 2020. She is still admitted at the same hospital.

A new patient from Barangay Cansojong is a 60-year-old male with co-morbidities. He is currently admitted in a hospital in Cebu City since May 31, 2020 for hypoglycemia.

Similarly, another patient from Cansojong is also admitted and quarantined in Cebu City. The patient was admitted to a hospital in the said city on June 1, 2020.

The last new case in Barangay Cansojong is a 31-year-old female health worker in Cebu City, but is currently quarantined in her home in Talisay City.

The city now has a total of 11 deaths and 18 recoveries for its 67 COVID-19 cases. /dbs